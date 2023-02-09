BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring teen wanted in connection with a shooting at the YMCA earlier this month turned himself in around 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Big Spring PD said. 13-year-old Dijuan Ausbie Jr. has been charged accordingly and has been turned over to the Juvenile Probation Office.

With Ausbie’s surrender, all five suspects, including 16-year-old Kerdoby Morin, 15-year-old Jason Diaz Jr., an unidentified 15-year-old, and one other unidentified suspect believed to be involved in the shooting have been taken into custody, however, Big Spring PD said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective John Haynes at 432-264-2558 or Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS.

From left: Diaz, Morin, Ausbie

The shooting happened around 4:14 p.m. on February 2 at the YMCA located at 801 S. Owens Street. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen being tended to by YMCA staff. The young man was then taken to the hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for care, his current condition in unknown.

Investigators said the victim, who has not been identified, was standing outside the YMCA with another teen when a silver-colored Chevrolet Impala drove by. The teen standing with the victim has been accused of opening fire on the Impala; a passenger in the Impala, also thought to be a teen, returned fire, striking the 19-year-old victim, Big Spring PD said.

While still on scene, the mother of the teen driver of the Impala returned to the scene driving the vehicle involved in the shooting and told investigators that her son was a part of the altercation. The vehicle was seized as evidence and officers said the shooting appears to be an ongoing feud between the people involved.