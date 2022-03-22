Raising Cane’s set to open its doors in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- As the largest Raising Cane’s in Texas, it only makes sense for the new Odessa Restaurant to host a huge grand opening celebration. And that’s exactly what local “Caniacs” can expect March 29 through April 1, according to a news release from the popular restaurant.

Located at 4001 E. 42nd St., Odessa’s new Raising Cane’s will officially open its doors on Tuesday, March 29. To celebrate, Odessa’s Mayor, Fire Chief, Police Chief and Chamber of Commerce will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m.

Fans will want to join in on the fun because Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m. for its “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older free Cane’s for a year. Winners will be drawn between 9-10 a.m., and Caniacs must be present to win. The first 100 dine-in customers will also receive a free Cane’s t-shirt.

Then on Wednesday, March 30, the new restaurant will partner with the Odessa Humane Society to host onsite pet adoptions and on March 31, customers will receive a free swag bag with every mobile order placed throughout the day. To round out the four-day celebration, a local mariachi band will entertain the crowd while the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. on April 1.

Raising Cane’s will also donate $10,000 to various organizations throughout the Odessa community during opening week.

“Local Caniacs have been eager for a Cane’s nearby, so we couldn’t be more excited to open the largest restaurant in Texas right here in Odessa,” said Restaurant Leader Art Pacheco. “Of course, it’s only fitting that as the largest Cane’s in the Lone Star State, we host the largest grand opening celebration. We have a ton of fun things planned next week, so we hope to see you all at the new Restaurant.”

Cane’s has hired more than 200 crewmembers and is still hiring more for its new Odessa Restaurant. Interested candidates should apply here.