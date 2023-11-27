MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland and Odessa Crime Stoppers are looking to the public to identify multiple unknown suspects involved in various crimes throughout the area. The first tip that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.

Midland Crime Stoppers is looking to identify an unknown male who was seen breaking into Bowlero on Thursday, November 9th at about 12:30am. He caused excessive damage to the doors before leaving in a white Jeep Cherokee. Case Number 231109004.

MCS is also looking for a male and female suspect involved in the theft of about $454 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s located at 3200 N. Loop 205 on Sunday, November 12th. Case Number 231113300.

The Midland Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who stole a purse with identification information and credit cards from someone at the Rosa’s Cafe located at 2501 N. Big Spring Street on Wednesday, October 18th. One of the credit cards was later used at a Pilot gas station. Case Number 23-1018032.

Midland Police Department is also looking to identify an unknown male suspect who was caught stealing two pairs of shoes from Shoe Carnival on Monday, October 30th. Case Number 231030018.

Midland authorities are asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect who was seen burglarizing a vehicle in the Target parking lot. Case Number 230903025.

Odessa Police Department is looking for information regarding $150,000 worth of damages inflicted to the Starbright Village display that occurred at about 10am on Monday, November 20th. It is believed that a vehicle drove over multiple wires holding the display up.

OPD is also requesting assistance in identifying an unknown female. who passed fake $100 bills at Bath & Body Works, Journeys, and the Journey’s Kidz Store for her purchases. She was seen driving a black Cadillac CTS with damage on the passenger side. Case Number 23-0013517.

Two suspects in Odessa were also seen burglarizing a vehicle and stealing personal information from a victim in North Odessa, on Saturday, November 11th. They were later seen attempting to use the victim’s credit card at local convenience stores. Case Number 23-0013405.

Odessa Police Department is also looking to identify a male suspect who was seen stealing about $1,076 worth of merchandise from Boot Barn, located at 5125 E. 42nd Street at about 5:21pm on Tuesday, November 14th. Case Number 23-0013521.

Additionally, OPD is looking to identify an unknown male who stole about $252 worth of merchandise from Hobby Lobby on Tuesday, October 24th at about 11:18am. Case Number 23-0012627.

If you recognize any of these suspects, or have any information that may lead to an arrest or case closed on any of these cases, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app for crimes in Midland, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS for crimes in Odessa. Please reference the corresponding case number in your tip.

Tippers remain anonymous and Caller ID is never used.