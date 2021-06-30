Walmart, Sam’s Club stores to raise money for MCH’s Children’s Miracle Network campaign

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are once again joining forces to raise money for Medical Center Health System during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

In the Permian Basin, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members have raised more than $2 million for Medical Center Health System since 1987.

On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

Money is raised primarily through a register campaign where customers and members contribute $1 or more when they checkout. Customers can also donate to the nearest dollar through Round Up. In addition, donations can be made through online checkout and through the Walmart app.

Money raised at the Permian Basin Walmart and Sam’s Club stores goes directly to benefit the sick and injured kids treated at Medical Center Health System. Funds are used to pay for equipment, research, supplies, and charitable care at MCHS.

This year’s register campaign runs until July 25.