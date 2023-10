MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Wagner Noel is gearing up to host it’s annual “Hocus Pocus” screening, as part of their “Cinema Under the Stars” series.

We caught up with Sydney Gore, the Marketing Manager at Wagner Noel, to learn more about the event.

The event is on October 22nd at 7pm, tickets are $10 per person. Attendees are being encouraged to dress up for the screening.