MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center will be hosting their last “Cinema Under the Stars” for the summer with a back-to-school themed movie: Monsters University.

Free popcorn will be provided, jewelry will be sold with 20% of proceeds going to a local Midland/Odessa charity, along with food trucks parked in the Wagner Noel PAC parking lot from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

Wagner Noel would like to remind attendees that the food trucks are independently operated, and the PAC is not responsible for their pricing or service.

“Cinema Under the Stars” will be inside the Wagner Noel PAC on Sunday, August 6th, beginning at 3pm.

More information and the free tickets can be found on the Wagner Noel PAC’s website.