MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced early Tuesday morning that Wadley-Barron Park, including the walking path, will be closed to the public Tuesday, January 17th and Wednesday, January 18th, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department.

MPD did not say what it is investigating and has not released any additional details. However, a crime scene unit was spotted in the park and video from the scene showed what appears to be a dive team in the pond.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.