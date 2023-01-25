MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced Wednesday that Wadley-Barron Park has reopened to the pubic following an investigation that closed the park, including the walking trails, since mid-January.

It is unclear what, if any, evidence was recovered amid a search of the duck pond.

On January 17, the Midland Police Department said several agencies were assisting in the investigation, looking for evidence in connection with a double murder that happened on December 17, 2022, at the Ranch Apartments. Two people, Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims, died following that shooting and a third victim, Deondrick Sims, also drove himself to a Midland hospital with gunshot wounds.

30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love, along with 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden, and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr., have all been charged with murder in connection with the case. MPD said following the arrests that the investigation was ongoing pending additional charges.