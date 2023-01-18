MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department said that Wadley-Barron park will be closed “indefinitely” amid an ongoing investigation.

The investigation began on January 17 with MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Rangers began searching the pond and the investigation was originally expected to last two days. A dive team is said to be looking for evidence in reference to a double homicide that occurred on December 17, 2022.

Earlier this afternoon, a member of the dive team found a gun in the pond, but MPD said the weapon is not related to this case.

MPD is expected to release a statement at 4:15 “in an effort to address information circulating on social media”.

MPD has not specifically stated which homicide it is investigating, other than to identify the case by date. According to previous reports, on December 17, officers responded to a shooting at The Ranch Apartments; two people, Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims, died. A third victim, Deondrick Sims, also drove himself to a Midland hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting.

At the hospital, Deondrick told investigators that he and Saddler and Decamren were inside the apartment when someone knocked on the door. When they opened the door, Deondrick said the men on the other side began shooting. While speaking with investigators, Deondrick said one of the suspects, later identified as 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love, was shot by accident by another suspect in a hoodie and ski mask.

Love later drove himself to a hospital in Odessa but refused to tell investigators how he was injured. He was later transferred to a Lubbock hospital for injuries he sustained that night; while hospitalized, a Lubbock judge signed a warrant to collect DNA evidence.

Love, along with 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr., have all been charged with murder. MPD said following the arrests that the investigation was ongoing pending additional charges.