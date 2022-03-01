MIDLAND, Texas — Today marks election day for the primary elections in 2022. All day today dozens of voters and candidates were standing outside voting locations spreading the word to get out and vote.

Several of them spoke about the importance of voting.

“So many voters are disgruntled or unhappy, yet turn out tends to be a little bit low,” said local voter Micah Dunn, who was out, encouraging others to vote.

According to the Midland County Elections Office archives, voter turnout in Midland County for the primary elections back in 2020, was less than 30% of registered voters. Now, some voters are trying to change that this year by emphasizing how impactful a primary election can be.

“Come make your voice heard and let those elected officials know, it’s we the people who matter and we want you to be accountable to us,” added Dunn.

Other people said they don’t care who you vote for, all they care about is that you go out and exercise your right to vote, especially in the local elections.

Another local voter, Lauren Kulbeth, said, “Local government is your closest government, it’s who you run into at the grocery store, it’s who you see at church. You know, they are who you call when something happens, so it really is something that matters to me.”

Voter turnout in Midland County has been low for quite some time and voters like Lauren Kulbeth said that’s because people think it’s too difficult to vote or that it takes too much time. But she, along with many others, want to remind everyone just how easy it really is.

“It’s easy, it’s accessible, there’s 15 locations around town, there in all parts of town. I’ve been out here since 7 am and I think the longest I’ve heard anyone says is about 12 minutes, I know we’ve all got 12 minutes to spare,” mentioned Kulbeth.

Other voters out in front of voting locations today said the primary elections represent those that truly want to help out their communities.

“This is our community and we’re all here together and I think just supporting the people who want to make changes and do things for the community is really important,” added local voter Candace Lockett.

Now as of 4 o’clock this afternoon, Midland County has received just over 14,000 total votes. If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still time. As long as you are in line by 7 o’clock, you can still vote.