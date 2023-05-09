ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Saturday Andrews ISD voters approved a $156.7 million dollar bond package to upgrade the school and athletic facilities. Proposition A focused on school improvements while Propositions B and C focused solely on athletics upgrades.

Proposition B totaled $35,835,000 to go toward non-football programs including tennis, softball, baseball and others. Improvements will include building a brand-new softball stadium, a multi-purpose indoor training facility, additional tennis courts, baseball stadium remodels, lighting for discus fields, golf locker room upgrades and a new middle school practice field.

“We’re going to get to expand what we already have. We have a great girl’s softball team and they’ve got a great facility, but we’re going to get them a new stadium,” Dr. Bobby Azam, Andrews ISD Superintendent, said. “The indoor facility is really exciting. That will be big enough to where multiple teams could use it all at one time.”

Proposition C focused $12,075,000 on updating the Andrews Mustang Bowl, including accessibility features like an elevator, as well as updates to stadium seating, the press box, lighting, the south endzone turf and additional restrooms.

“We’ve got a great stadium and we love our stadium, but this will just make it more up to code and we’ll add extra restrooms for our people, but the actual playing surface will remain the same,” Dr. Azam said.

The projects will take place in three phases over an estimated six years. The only athletic-related project that will begin immediately as part of Phase One is the building of the new softball stadium. All other athletics projects are expected to begin in roughly 18 months or later, according to the district.

Phase Two includes the following athletics projects: New indoor training facility, upgrades to Performance Center locker rooms and golf locker rooms, baseball renovations, and additional tennis courts.

Phase Three includes all Mustang Bowl updates. The Mustang Bowl upgrades are estimated to begin in four years.