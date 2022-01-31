ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Today is the last day for Texans to register to vote. Ector County elections administrator Lisa Sertuche, says the phones have been ringing off the hook leading up to the voter registration deadline.

The 2022 Primary election season is right around the corner, and there are a few important dates that voters should keep in mind.

February 14th marks the first day of early voting and March 1st is the Primary election.

Sertuche says that local and state races are important this year and that you should make sure you look over sample ballots as well as information about candidates that are running in this election.

“If you’re gonna come out and vote either during early voting or election day please do your homework do your research, all state races all local races are very important so our vote is going to count and it’s gonna put the individual we voted in office,” says Sertuche.

In order to vote in this year’s election, you must be registered in the state of Texas. If you or someone you know is unsure about voting eligibility – you can check your status here or call your local election center.

Voters have till 5 pm today to register ahead of the Primary election. Sertuche recommends that you bring your state ID or a recent utility bill for proof of residence when registering to vote.