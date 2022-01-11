ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The Joint Primary Elections are coming up and in order to cast your ballot on March 1st you must be registered to vote. According to the Ector County Elections Office, the deadline to register to vote is January 31st.

Applications for voter registration can be done online with the Secretary of State, in person, or mailed in but must be postmarked by January 31st.

The Ector County Elections Office recommends you call its office if you are unsure about your voting status at (432)-498- 4030.