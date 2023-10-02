TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- From constitutional amendments, including one aimed at lowering property taxes, to school bonds and local leaders up for reelection, key issues will have voters across Texas flocking to the polls this coming November. However, to cast your vote, you must be registered by October 10.

You can register to vote online here. You may also update your voter registration here if you have moved or changed names since you last registered.

The November election will take place November 7, 2023, and early voting is scheduled to begin on October 23.