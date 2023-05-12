ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – While the common Odessan may only see their elected officials working during a Tuesday meeting, there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes.

ABC Big 2 had an exclusive interview and shadowed a councilmember for the day to see what it means to dedicate a huge portion of your time to the community.

Mark Matta took the day with KMID to discuss his first term on the Odessa City Council. He said he could see on the outside that the City needed some changes and figured he’d take the reigns and run for Council, to try and help those changes happen.

“Instead of just complaining of what was happening or what wasn’t happening in Odessa, now I get to be a part of that solutions,” he said proudly.

While he is finishing up his first term as a Councilmember, he said showing people what members do behind the scenes, gives them a different perspective.

He added the one thing most people don’t realize is he’s still human, and has a lot going on outside his office.

“I think for the most part, most people don’t really know what a city council member does. The main thing that we do is just make sure the city has the available funds, to run the daily aspects of our lives,” he said, as he gave examples of infrastructure that are a main focus, such as the city’s water.

“All the small things that we kind of take for granted, at making sure we have the protection, those are the things that we really strive to make sure, that are first and foremost. It’s not the glamorous part of being on the council, but it’s the part that we focus the most attention on, because without that, we wouldn’t have the city.”

Matta is a born and raised Odessan, and throughout his life has grown to appreciate the city he’s come to love. He said that made the decision to run even easier

“I’ve seen Odessa grow, since I’ve been here 47 years, and I’ve seen some of the quick progress, some of the slow progress, so it’s given me that outlook, that I get to see both sides of it, it helped me to appreciate, what this city really needs, and to value what’s needed most here.”

Becoming a council member made him appreciate the hard work that goes into helping a city, the stuff those on the outside never see.

“It’s given me a new outlook on how to effectively run the city, like I was saying, it doesn’t just entail just the city itself but it entails so many more organizations.”

And through his term, he’s made it a mission to be for the people of Odessa.

“You know, I think that’s one of the most important aspects of being an elected official, is being available to your constituents, that’s one thing that they feel like there’s always been a disconnect, between the people in office and everybody else. I wanted to break that mold a little bit and make myself available.”

While being a city council member is a full time job, it does not pay the bills. Matta said members get paid $10 a meeting, only $40 a month.

“I think one of the biggest misconceptions that people have too, that city council gets paid for this position, it’s a volunteer position,” he laughed. “You have to have a passion, you have to have a reason to do this. You’re not going to do this for money, because there’s not money involved in it.”

Matta made sure to add that he has that passion that is needed to help his community.

“I wanted to be able to do more to affect change and it’s been the best decision that I’ve done.”

Matta encouraged Odessans to reach out to him if ever needed as he said the most important aspect is the effective communication between council members and constituents.