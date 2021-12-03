Volunteer fire department to get much needed upgrade

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department broke ground Thursday on its new fire station. Fire fighters say the building is a much-needed upgrade.

Built in 1984, the department has outgrown its original building. A little less than a year ago, the department launched its two-million-dollar capital campaign to raise the funds for the new 15,000 square foot station, which will house more trucks and equipment to better serve the growing community.

“The feeling really is just unbelievable. In 11 months, we raised a little over two million dollars, and it’s been really incredible. The outreach and the help from all the foundations, and even the… individuals that donated money, it’s mind-blowing just how much we were able to raise in about 11 months,” said Fire Chief Jimmy Evans.





According to the department, the land on which the new building will sit, a little more than two acres, was donated by a Midland family. The new building will be located on E County Road 60, just west of N County Road 1135. Construction of the building should be complete by July of 2022.