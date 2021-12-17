ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office today announced changes to inmate visitation amid a facility-wide quarantine amid increased positive cases of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, ECSO said recreation activity will be limited inside the dayroom of the inmate housing area and in-person visitation has been temporarily suspended until further notice. The Sheriff said these decisions were made as part of an on-going effort with the Sheriff’s Office, jail medical personnel, the Ector County Health Department, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards as part of the pandemic response.