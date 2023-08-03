ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Vintage Deluxe will be hosting it’s grand reopening this Saturday, after moving out of their old location.

Following the grand reopening, the store will be open 7 days a week, where you can find everything vintage, including vinyl, toys, furniture, and electronics.

Watch the video above to see the troubles they encountered in reopening.

The grand reopening is set to take place on Saturday, August 5th at the new location on 42nd street from 9am to 6pm.

You can find more information about Vintage Deluxe in a story we did earlier this summer.