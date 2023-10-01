MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Global economist Vijay Vaitheeswaran will be presenting for the Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series on Thursday, at Midland College.

According to a release from Midland College, Vijay Vaitheeswaran is the U.S. Business Editor of The Economist, its former China Business Editor & Bureau Chief, and is an award-winning writer. He has served as an advisor on sustainability and innovation to the World Economic Forum/Davos. Vaitheeswaran is a leading authority on China, global health, international trade, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

You can learn more about Vaitheeswaran on Midland College’s website here.

Vaitheeswaran will be presenting on Thursday, October 5th, starting at 7pm, at the Midland College Allison Fine Arts Building, inside the Wagner & Brown Auditorium.

Vaitheeswaran will be addressing audience questions at the end of his prepared remarks. You can submit questions by emailing rbell@midland.edu. Questions must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, October 4th.

Tickets are not required for General Admission Seating.