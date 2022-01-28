HOBBS, New Mexico — We have been closely following the story of the 18-year-old mother, Alexis Avila, who tossed her newborn baby into a dumpster. Now, the Hobbs Police Department has released video from an officers body camera of Avila during her first interview.

After police first found the child, who Avila at the time referred to as ‘it’, and later Avila herself, an interview with police took place where she confessed to tossing the child in the dumpster.

In the interview, Avila is seen to be in a panic and breaking down to the detectives questioning.

“I was in a panic and I didn’t know what to do. I was scared,” says Avila.

Avila told police she thought she might have been pregnant back in August, when she took two pregnancy test and one came out positive, but she chose in that moment to believe the one negative test.

“I just thought I was gaining weight I was eating more, nothing changed,” adds Avila.

Police say Avila told detectives she thought the pain from the unknown pregnancy was related to the pain from a car accident she had been in two years prior. When she went to the hospital to check the cause of the pain, that’s when she found out she was pregnant.

Avila says, “I just kept hurting and so I went to the clinic and they ran a urine sample and that’s when they told me I was pregnant.”

Later, when detectives asked how she put the baby into the dumpster, Avila proceeded to laugh while answering, blaming her young age for her actions.

Detective: “Did you place it in there? Did you throw it in there? What did you do?”



Avila: “What do you mean? Like in the trash? I just tossed it in.”



“I was in a panic. I just turned 18 It’s not like I’ve been 18 forever.”

Avila then proceeded to ask the detective if the child was okay, and this would be the first time she showed signs of remorse as she let out a large sigh.

Detective: “Last I heard the baby is okay.”

Avila: “Oh, God.”

As far as an update for the child, we’re told he is happy and healthy with his father, Stephen Astorga.

We’ll update you with more, as soon as we find out.