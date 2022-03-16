ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788.

According to DPS, 26-year-old head coach Tyler James, of Hobbs, was killed in the crash.

Students killed in the crash were identified as:

Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado

Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton

Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal

Two other students, identified as Dayton Price, 19, , male, of Mississauga Ontario, Canada and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview Ontario, Canada were injured in the crash. Both have been taken to hospitals in Lubbock where they remain in critical condition.

The occupants of the Dodge truck were identified as 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, of Seminole and an unidentified 13-year-old boy, also from Seminole.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board.