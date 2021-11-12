Victims in deadly overnight shooting identified by OPD

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has identified two people killed in a shooting overnight. According to a Facebook post, Heather Leann Hernandez Rodriguez, 28, and Adan Barrientos Barrera Jr., 21, were found dead at the scene.

Thursday evening, OPD responded to a shooting in the 900 block of W 40th after multiple calls came in to 911 from people in the neighborhood who heard the gunshots. Police have not released any information about what lead to the shooting.

According to OPD, both bodies have been sent for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.