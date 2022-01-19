MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has identified the victim and the suspect following a homicide investigation that began Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. on January 18, MPD and the Midland Fire Department responded to the Clusters Apartment ay 4415 Northcrest in reference to a body found on a sidewalk within the apartment complex.

The victim has been identified at 23-year-old Alex Sierra. Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, identified as Jose Porras, 19, has been arrested and charged with Murder.

Police have not said how the victim was killed, and no other details surrounding the investigation have been released. We have will update as more information becomes available.