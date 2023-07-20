ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday on a warrant after investigators said he allegedly seriously injured a man at a party earlier this month. Lazaro Rolando Ceballo Campos, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 9, investigators were called to a home on Melody Lane to investigate an assault. According to party goers, the victim confronted an unknown man who was assaulting a woman at the party. Witnesses said the suspect then turned on the victim and hit him over the head with a beer bottle, knocking the victim unconscious. Investigators said the victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was admitted with a brain bleed.

Investigative efforts soon led police to Lazaro’s door, and he was taken into custody on July 20. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.