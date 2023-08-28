ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested one person in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month on Snyder Street. 24-year-old Zacimbricc Dizhay White has been charged with Murder now that 28-year-old Jason Crowder has died. Friends of Crowder said he succumbed to his injuries on August 28.

Jason Crowder

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on August 23, officers responded to the 700 block of Snyder Street to investigate a shooting in which two people, later identified as White and Crowder, were injured. Investigators said both men were taken to the hospital in private vehicles after a verbal altercation escalated.

Now, an affidavit has revealed new details into the shooting. According to security cameras at the scene, Crowder arrived at the home on Snyder and was approached by White. A verbal argument ensued after witnesses said Crowder called White a “rat”. That’s when video cameras allegedly caught White brandishing a weapon and firing multiple shots at Crowder, the affidavit stated.

Investigators said Crowder crouched behind a vehicle and returned fire. Security video then reportedly showed White approach Crowder, who was now on the ground, and shoot again at a closer range. During that exchange, investigators said Crowder struck White with a single bullet under his armpit.

White’s gun was later recovered at the scene, and investigators said he fired every round during the exchange. Investigators were unable to speak with Crowder in the hospital because he was in surgery with life-threatening injuries. However, detectives spoke with White, who reportedly claimed that Crowder opened fire on him and that he never returned fire.

White was taken into custody on August 26 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a combined $125,000. That bond includes two Aggravated Robbery charges out of Collin County, according to jail records.