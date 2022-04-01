ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday morning on Moss Avenue and Third Street. Baldemar Zurita, 61, of Rio Grande City, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS, Zurita was involved in an unrelated crash just before he was struck. Following that crash, Zurita exited his vehicle and walked into the southbound lane. Zurita was then hit by another car that was trying to avoid hitting a wrecked vehicle involved in the previous crash.

No other injuries were reported.