Victim in DK assault dies, OPD charges suspect with murder

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest following an aggravated assault investigation. Victor Tarin Gonzales, 38, has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony.

On October 14, OPD responded to a DK store at Tanglewood Lane and Maple to investigate the assault. The victim, identified as Ross Walker, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. Walker died at MCH on October 15.

Friday, OPD asked witness to the assault to come forward to help with their investigation. Through that investigation, police identified Gonzales and an arrest warrant was issued. Gonzales was booked into the Ector County Detention Center on October 16 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.