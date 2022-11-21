ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed.

On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a major fire in the 2500 block of Conger Road. At the scene, first responders found a recreational vehicle fully engulfed and the remains of a person inside. Investigators said Norman was known to reside in the RV.

DNA samples obtained from family members confirmed the identity of the deceased late last week and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause and manner of death is still under investigation and law enforcement agencies have not released any information on what might have caused the fire.