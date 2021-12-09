MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Maria Louisa Loya, 48, of Odessa, has died, following a fiery crash in Martin County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 3:15 p.m. on December 9, DPS troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, five miles west of Stanton to investigate. According to a crash report, two semi-trucks, and a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Loya, were traveling east on I-20 near mile marker 152 when the crash occurred. Investigators said all three vehicles caught fire because of the collision. It is unclear from the report exactly how the crash occurred.

The drivers of the semi-trucks were uninjured in the crash.