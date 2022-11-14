ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene.

According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on November 9. Gonzalez was a passenger in a 2006 Ford Expedition that was traveling east on SH 176, about 16 miles east of Andrews. The Ford was traveling behind a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Investigators said the driver of the Ford tried to pass the semi-truck; the driver of the semi then tried to change lanes and veered into the Ford, causing the driver to lose control and skid. The Ford then rolled and Gonzalez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of the semi-truck did not stop and continued heading eastbound on SH 176. Now, troopers are asking for help to locate that driver.

According to DPS officials, the semi-truck is believed to be a white cab truck tractor with a flatbed trailer and was loaded with 4-5 joints of large pipe at the time of the crash. The trailer may have left side damage and possible red paint transfer from the Expedition.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is urged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

Personal injury firm, Glasheen, Valles and Inderman, is also offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the semi-truck driver.

“We hope this reward can help identify and bring about answers for the family,” said Partner attorney Noe Valles.