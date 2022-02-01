WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Monday on SH 302. Alex Soto Martinez Jr. , 37, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS, around 1:33 p.m. on January 31, troopers responded to the crash about four miles east of Kermit. As the scene, investigators found two semi-trucks with trailers involved in the crash.

An investigation revealed that the two trucks were traveling east on SH 302. Traffic along that road had come to a stop amid ongoing construction. Troopers said Martinez didn’t realize traffic had stopped and in trying to avoid rear ending another vehicle ahead, Martinez veered into the westbound lane and sideswiped the other truck. The driver of that truck was uninjured in the crash.

This is the second deadly crash along that road in the past week and has prompted many on social media to speak out about the dangers when travelling in that area.

One user on Facebook wrote, “How many more lives are we going to let 302 take right there?”.

Another wrote, “Something needs to change right at that location. Last Thursday’s and today both in that area. What’s going on?”.

That stretch of highway has been under construction for quite some time, we will have an update on the construction along 302 in a special report airing on ABC Big 2 News on February 7 at 10:00 p.m.