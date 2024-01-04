ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department responded to the area of JBS Parkway and Maple in reference to a major crash Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Odessa, investigation revealed that a black Ford Explorer was travelling north in the 3000 block of North JBS Parkway, merging into the left-turn lane before striking a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office and later identified as 21-year-old Jaden Woods.

The next of kin have been notified. There were no further reports of injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.