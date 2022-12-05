For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a cloudy, relatively mild, breezy, and humid start across The Basin as rain showers have mostly moved off to the east of the region. Despite the clouds sticking around during the afternoon, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to skyrocket into the 70’s and lower 80’s for many, around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will be strong out of the southwest to start the day, but gradually getting closer to tomorrow morning, winds will shift a little bit more from the north with a slight cooldown.