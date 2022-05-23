ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after a verbal argument turned into a physical one. Robert Lannie Simmons, 52, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

According to an affidavit, on May 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 4000 block of E Faudree Road to investigate an “unknown problem”. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she Simmons had been arguing when he threw a plate of food at her. The victim said Simmons then threw her to the ground and punched her multiple times. Simmons then reportedly threw a metal cup at the victim which hit her side and left her clothes soaked. An officer stated the victim sported injuries consistent with a recent assault.

Officers then spoke with Simmons, who denied that the verbal argument had ever become physical. However, the inside of the apartment reportedly told a different story. An officer stated there were household items scattered all over the floor, and fresh food and blood on the walls.

Simmons was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $2,500 bond.