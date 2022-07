PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos Chamber of Commerce is currently recruiting vendors for their 37th annual Night in Old Pecos event.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 29th and 30th at the Buck Jackson Arena in Pecos and welcomes visitors from all across the country.

Coordinators would like for potential vendors to reach out via Facebook or by calling the Pecos Chamber of Commerce at 432-445-2406 to find out how you can participate.