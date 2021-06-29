Vehicle washes away in Marfa, driver found dead

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle that had washed away in flood waters near Alamito Creek.

Rescuers searched throughout the night and found the vehicle several miles south of the crossing around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a black 2015 Jeep was found dead inside. That driver has not yet been identified, but the Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle has California plates.

The search and rescue team, comprised of the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, Marfa Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, and Marfa Volunteer Fire Department, is still on scene to recover the vehicle and driver.

Additionally, the team is investigating claims of a second vehicle washed away in the same area.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of the dangers of crossing creeks during heavy rains saying, “Do not attempt to cross high water crossings for your safety.”