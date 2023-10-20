LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Lea County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lea County Drug Task Force agents with a vehicle stop relating to a narcotics investigation on Thursday, October 19th.

According to a release from the Task Force, a narcotics K9 alerted on the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently transported and secured for the execution of a search warrant.

On Friday, October 20th, agents authored and executed a search warrant on the vehicle. The release says agents seized 3 firearms, about 4,000 blue pills suspected to contain fentanyl, and approximately 3 ounces of a crystallized substance which is suspected to be methamphetamine.

The Task Force says the narcotics will be sent to the forensic laboratory for narcotics identification. The estimated street value for the narcotics that were seized sits at around $41,200.

This is an ongoing investigation.