WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Saturday, October 7th, Deputy Alex Espinoza was conducting traffic enforcement on State Highway 302, 14 miles east of Kermit, before noticing a motorcycle travelling westbound at 114mph in a 65mph zone, according to a post by the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Espinoza attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop, beginning a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit approached Kermit city limits, but the driver turned around, travelling eastbound on SH 302.

WCSO says the top recorded speed of 153mph during the pursuit. After about 14 miles east on SH 302, Deputy Espinoza and Deputy J. Cogburn successfully maneuvered the motorcycle to a stop, where the driver was taken into custody and he was found to have had a handgun.

The driver, later identified as Andrew Hageter, was transported to Winkler County Detention Center and charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, a state jail felony, and Unlawful Carrying Weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

WCSO says no injuries or property damage occurred during this incident.

The suspect is innocent until proven guilty.