ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Employees at Get It Done Taxes, a tax preparation business located in the 2700 block of Dixie Boulevard, are picking up the pieces after the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the store front.

Witnesses said the crash happened after the driver of the Equinox ran a red light and collided with a Chrysler 300. They said after the initial impact, the Equinox veered into the building. We are working with the Odessa Police Department to gather more details about the crash; however, employees said the building was not occupied and no injuries were reported.