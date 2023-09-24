MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The signal lights at the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Avenue will be out of operation for several days as a result of a recent vehicle crash, according to the City of Midland.

Stop signs have been placed at the Midland Drive and Illinois Avenue intersection, converting it into a four way stop. The City says the transportation department is actively working to repair the signal lights as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Motorists are being encouraged to exercise caution and patience when navigating the intersection while the four way stop is in place.