WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A two vehicle accident on South State Highway killed one driver Sunday afternoon.

According to a post by the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, a commercial motor vehicle and Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved in an accident just north of the Ward County line. The male driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of authorities. First responders are currently on the scene and DPS is investigating.

State Highway 18 is closed until further notice, WCSO says.