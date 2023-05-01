ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community for help to identify vandals that littered a local park with obscene graffiti over the weekend. The graffiti was scattered across playground equipment, sidewalks, and the grass at Optimist Park located at 3601 N Grandview.

In response, City crews cleaned the park and City leaders said extra security measures will be implemented to prevent further damage. “Call 911 to report suspicious behavior or possible vandalism in progress,” said Councilman Greg Connell. “So sad to see this.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.