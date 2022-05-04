BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify and help locate suspects accused of vandalizing a local park.

On April 24, officers with Big Spring PD responded to Kids Zone located inside Comanche Trail Park to investigate after someone called to report the graffiti. Officers found the number 666, along with pentagrams, the name Veronica, and other inappropriate messages spray painted on the playground equipment.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference case number 2-22-01288. You can also submit your tip online. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.