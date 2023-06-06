ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The “Hollywood Mural” in Odessa was defaced by vandals who painted graffiti across the iconic faces of some of the biggest Hollywood starts throughout history. The artwork is located on North Grandview Avenue on the side of the historic Rio Theater.

“It’s heartbreaking and frustrating to see someone selfishly damage something from the collection and ruin it for the rest of us,” said Randy Ham, Odessa Arts Executive Director. “We’ve worked really hard to grow and preserve the public art program here.”

The City said its employees are working with Ham on the best way to approach the cleanup process. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.