MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Valentine’s Day just got a little scarier with a new and unique attraction presented by Midland’s Trail of Horrors. It’s called My Bloody Valentine’s Date and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss.

The family-owned themed haunted house is diving into the theme for the first time after serving up plenty of spooky fun last Halloween.

“My family puts a lot of hard work into it…it’s a fun time,” said Clown Manager Victor Cortez.

We’re told the haunted house is inspired by movies like Carrie, My Bloody Valentine, Chucky, and Phantom of the Opera. Tickets are on sale now for Saturday, February 11, but they are going fast. You can find your tickets online here, $42 covers the cost of admission for two people.