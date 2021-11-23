Vacuum truck stolen in Crane County

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – A local oil field operator had his vacuum truck stolen last week.

The man says the theft could cause him to lose a lot of money if it’s not found soon.

Cody Zamora and his father Junior operate three oil pumps on about 80 acres of land in Crane County.

They bought a vacuum truck about three years ago that can hold over 5,000 gallons of water to save time and money in the process.

“We bought this truck to save us first off for the cost and second of all there’s these guys you call a trucking company around here it may take them a day, two, three, four days. These guys are busy around this area,” said Zamora.

On Friday morning, the truck was gone.

The vacuum truck’s tire tracks show that it turned right out of the field and went west towards Grandfalls.

Zamora thought he had a lead when someone reached out with an address of where the truck was.

“Unfortunately, I paid him $200 and I went to a place where he said and there was a barn and I went to that barn. I went inside that barn and there was nothing in there,” said Zamora.

Even though it’s not their primary source of income, the Zamoras have invested a lot into their difficult job.

Cody estimates buying a new vacuum truck could cost him between $40,000 to $60,000– they paid about $30,000 for one they had.

“We’re not a big company. A lot of people, these big companies can just replace a truck like that in a heartbeat. Us it’s going to hurt,” said Zamora.

Zamora is offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who returns or helps to return the truck.

If you know anything about the theft, contact the Crane County Sheriff’s office or you can contact Cody Zamora at 432-208-9993.