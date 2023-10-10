ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Code Enforcement has brought back the Vacant Lot Mowing Program in an effort to make the city cleaner, safer, and improve the appearance of the city.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, there were more than 1,000 empty lots in Odessa at one point.

“Driving by and seeing the lots just overrun with weeds and things illegally dumped on them is having a negative impact on the City. It was time to bring this program back,” said Merita Sandoval, Director of Code Enforcement.

The City of Odessa says this program will help to keep Odessa beautiful and help people who live near these lots take pride in the area they live.