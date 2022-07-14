UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde school district is working to finalize plans before students return to school for the new year following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary.

In a Wednesday letter to families, Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell said the district is working with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct an audit of security and safety on all district facilities.

The district is looking to upgrade doors/door locks, add new fencing, install more security cameras and hire additional officers and security by using $1 million in funding that was donated by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The district said it would continue to share updates during the rest of the summer.

Transitioning Robb Elementary students to other schools

Last month, Uvalde CISD announced students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary School campus after the shooting where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The district said previously it was working on a plan to serve the students on other campuses.

Now, Superintendent Harrell explained in the Wednesday letter where Robb Elementary students will be moved.

The Uvalde Elementary campus, Benson Educational Complex, will serve third and fourth grades under the direction of the teachers, support staff, and admin from Robb Elementary.

Flores Elementary will serve students in the fifth and sixth grade. The teachers, support staff, and administrators at Flores Elementary will remain in place.

Crossroads Academy will be relocated to 537 E. Oppenheimer St. This facility will meet the academy’s unique needs for a flexible school day with a focus on individualized learning plans, the superintendent said.

Harrell said in the letter these adjustments were made “to ensure all campuses have adequate space and resources to meet student needs while maintaining small student populations at each campus to allow for more personalized support.”

Additionally, the district is looking at delaying the school year calendar. The change will be proposed at the Monday Uvalde CISD board meeting, according to the letter.