ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin’s College of Education has been awarded nearly $3M for a “STREAM” grant by the US Department of Education.

STREAM stands for: Students’ Thoughtful Response to Education and Mentoring. The program is designed to recruit, retain, and graduate diverse students into the teaching profession with a focus on Hispanic, first-generation, rural, and Latino male students.

“The College of Education is thrilled to have been awarded the STREAM grant. This funding will significantly contribute to the University’s efforts to provide comprehensive

support services to Hispanic and low-income students,” said Dr. Larry Daniel, Dean of the College of Education.

The grant money will be used to implement various initiatives such as Case Management Advising which provides 1:1 student support; specialized peer tutoring; and supplemental instruction to fill educational gaps. It will also be used to expand the placement of Hispanic and low-income students into paid teacher residency programs and provide access and instruction in state-of-the-art technology training.

STREAM is focused on students who will participate in a year-long teacher residency. In UTPB’s teacher residency program, students are employed full-time by participating school districts and receive a salary and benefits. Teacher residents are placed in a classroom for two semesters, working alongside an experienced mentor teacher and grade-level team. Teacher residency is an alternative to traditional clinical teaching.

To learn more about UTPB’s College of Education and apply today, visit this website.