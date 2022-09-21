ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – First-year UTPB women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been charged with driving while intoxicated after being arrested on Sept. 11 in Odessa. At the time of the arrest, Tejas’ blood alcohol content was reported by police as 0.15, nearly twice as much as the legal limit of 0.8.

“We are aware of the situation and understand that the legal process is ongoing. This is a personnel matter, and at this time we have no further comment,” Todd Dooley, Director of Athletics, said.

Tejas’ charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which would result in no more than a $6,000 fine and no more than one year in jail.

UTPB hired Tejas at the beginning of the year as the fourth women’s soccer coach in school history.